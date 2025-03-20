Jharsuguda: In a daring heist, unidentified miscreants allegedly uprooted an ATM of the Central Bank of India using an excavator and fled with it, late last night. The incident took place at BTM Chhak under Sadar police limits in Odisha's Jharsuguda district.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Meanwhile, the police have detained the owner of the excavator for questioning as part of the probe into the case.

Further investigations are underway to identify and nab the culprits.