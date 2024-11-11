Balasore: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted cash amounting to lakhs of rupees from the Khaparapada branch of the Odisha Gramya Bank under Baliapal police limits in Balasore district, last night.

The robbers reportedly used gas cutters to break open a window and gain entry into the bank.

The exact amount of cash stolen will be determined after bank officials complete their verification.

The incident came to light when locals noticed the broken window and informed the bank manager and the police.

The cops arrived at the scene and started an investigation. Efforts were on to trace and apprehend the looters.