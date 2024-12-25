Balasore: A group of miscreants allegedly looted cash and gold from Odisha Gramya Bank at Balikhanda Bazaar under Simulia police limits in Odisha's Balasore district, late last night. They also set the bank’s lockers on fire before fleeing the scene.

The incident came to light when local shopkeepers and residents noticed smoke emanating from the bank. Though they initially suspected that an electrical short circuit might have caused the fire, the locals soon found the window of the bank building in a broken state and realised foul play.

On being informed, Fire Services personnel arrived and doused the flames. Police have started an investigation into the incident and efforts were on to identify and nab the wrongdoers on the basis of CCTV footage.

Police were yet to disclose the exact amount of cash and gold stolen.