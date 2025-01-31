Baripada: In a bold daylight robbery, two armed men looted a gold necklace and cash from Patbil Revenue Inspector (RI) Nirupama Naik at gunpoint inside her office under the Karanjia police limits in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Thursday.

According to reports, one of the accused had visited Naik's office in the morning, asking about land registration process. Naik advised him to visit the Karanjia Tehsil Office for more information, after which he left the place.

Around 12.30 pm, two masked miscreants arrived on a motorcycle and entered Naik’s office. One of them threatened Naik with a gun and asked her to hand over her gold necklace and the cash from her bag.

When Naik resisted, the robbers snatched the necklace and forcibly took away Rs 700 cash from her bag. They then fled the scene on the two-wheeler.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Naik, the Karanjia police have started an investigation into the matter. Efforts were on by the cops to identify, trace, and apprehend the looters.

Police said the accused duo fled toward Keonjhar, using the Kadadiha forest route.