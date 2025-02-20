Bhubaneswar: Unidentified armed miscreants allegedly looted around Rs 27 lakh from the Bahalda branch of the SBI in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, today.

As per reports, five masked men riding two motorcycles reached near the bank around 10.15 am while three of them entered the building. One of them pulled out a gun and started threatening the employees of the bank with the weapon.

The wrongdoers also assaulted some of the employees, leaving them injured. Before fleeing the place on the two-wheelers, they looted around Rs 27 lakh from the bank.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the robbery. The cops were examining the available CCTV footage to identify and trace the looters.

A scientific team and a dog squad were roped in for the probe.