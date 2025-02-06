Balasore: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted valuables from a Jagannath Temple in Champu village under Soro police limits in Odisha's Balasore district, late last night.

The incident came to light this morning when the temple priest arrived to perform daily rituals and discovered the theft. Upon finding the temple ransacked, the priest immediately informed the police and lodged a complaint at the Soro police station.

According to reports, the miscreants broke the temple lock to gain access to the premises and looted gold and silver ornaments, along with cash from the donation box. Among the stolen items were the silver crown and silver flute of the Radha-Krishna idol.

Police have started an investigation into the matter while efforts were on by the cops to identify and trace the looters.