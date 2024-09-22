Koraput: A group of four miscreants allegedly stabbed a man with an iron rod and injured his wife and daughter critically at Railway Colony in Laxmipur area of Odisha's Koraput district, last night. The attack, which targeted the entire family, left the man dead.

The deceased has been identified as Lochan Baipari of Talachampi village. He was a daily wage labourer.

The injured ones were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Laxmipur police reached the scene and initiated an investigation into the case. Four persons have been detained for questioning in connection with the murder.