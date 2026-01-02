Jajpur: In a daring late-night theft, miscreants allegedly uprooted an HDFC Bank ATM and fled with the entire machine using a goods auto-rickshaw in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

ATM Uprooted

The incident took place late on Thursday night near Mainda Chhak under the limits of Binjharpur Police Station. The thieves reportedly uprooted the ATM and removed it from the kiosk.

Goods Auto-Rickshaw Also Stolen

According to preliminary information, the miscreants also stole a goods auto-rickshaw that was parked near the ATM kiosk. Police suspect that the three-wheeler was used to transport the ATM from the spot.

Locals Hear Loud Noise at Night

A local said they heard a loud noise between 1 am and 2 am. The sound appeared to be that of hammering. In the morning, people were shocked to find that the ATM was missing from the kiosk.

Police Begin Investigation

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and began an investigation. Cops were examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and trace the accused. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and recover the stolen ATM.