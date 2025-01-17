Sundargarh: As many as 64 workers were rescued while three others remain trapped under debris following the collapse of a coal hopper at the Dalmia cement plant in Rajgangpur of Odisha's Sundargarh district on Thursday night.

The trapped workers have been identified as Susant Rout, Dasaratha Patra, and Ranjit Bhol.

The incident occurred when a coal hopper, used to store large quantities of coal, collapsed, trapping 67 workers under debris.

A large-scale rescue operation was immediately launched, with six teams from the Fire Services department and ODRAF personnel deployed at the site.

Cranes and other heavy machinery are being used to clear the debris and rescue the trapped workers.

Senior officials, including the Sundargarh Superintendent of Police, the local Tehsildar, and additional police personnel, are overseeing the ongoing rescue efforts.