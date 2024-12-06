Jagatsinghpur: A mishap at a gas pipeline worksite claimed the life of a worker on the Cuttack-Paradip road near Kujang in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, today.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Parimal Gayan. He was a resident of Bijaychandpur village under Kujang block.

According to reports, Parimal, along with six other workers, was engaged in gas pipeline work for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). During the work, gas leakage was reported at the site. Unfortunately, Parimal slipped and fell into a pit, getting buried under soil.

On being informed, Fire Services personnel arrived at the scene and recovered Parimal's body after nearly two hours of effort.

The incident sparked tension in the area, with residents expressing concern over safety measures at the worksite.

The mishap also disrupted traffic on the Cuttack-Paradip road, creating inconvenience for commuters.

An investigation into the incident is underway by the police.