Malkangiri: Averting a certain mishap, BSF jawans recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Charkondal canal bridge under Kalimela police limits in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Thursday.

The IED was wrapped in plastic and buried near a tree close to the bridge.

The BSF team seized a steel tiffin IED weighing about 1.5 kg, along with an electric detonator and wire. A bomb disposal squad safely neutralized the IED.

Maoists have been using the area for shelter and planting IEDs to target security forces.

The BSF continues to maintain a strong presence in Malkangiri, aiming to enhance security in the area. The recovery of the IED is expected to weaken Maoist sympathizers and boost the morale of security forces. Search operations are ongoing in the region following the seizure, the BSF said.