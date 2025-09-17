Bhubaneswar: The case of a missing woman traffic constable from Bhubaneswar has taken a grim turn, with police finding that she was murdered by her lover, who is also a constable.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Deepak Rout, has confessed to strangling the 25-year-old traffic constable, Subhamitra Sahoo, following a dispute. After the murder, he allegedly transported her body in a car from Bhubaneswar and buried it in a forested area of Keonjhar district.

Rout, currently in police custody, reportedly admitted during interrogation that he killed Subhamitra by throttling her. Police have seized the vehicle used in the crime and dispatched a special squad to Keonjhar to recover the body.

Earlier, Subhamitra was reported missing on September 6, when she failed to return home after her duty. The Commissionerate Police had even announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for credible information about her whereabouts.

In another revelation regarding Deepak, he had recently received Rs 1 crore from an insurance company after the death of his wife. Though it was alleged that Deepak murdered his wife, he had told the police that an accident caused her death, police sources said.