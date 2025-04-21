Puri: The body of 11-year-old boy Ashirbad Sahoo, who had been missing, was found inside a septic tank at Ratanpur village under Delanga police limits in Odisha’s Puri district today.

The deceased was last seen playing near his home on April 16. When he did not return, his family filed a missing complaint at the Delanga police station.

During the investigation, police detained Ashirbad's uncle for questioning. Though he was initially released, police kept him under surveillance. On Sunday night, he was rearrested from a roadside eatery.

During further interrogation, he reportedly confessed to killing the boy. Based on his statement, police recovered Ashirbad’s body from the septic tank.

Police suspect that the murder may have stemmed from past enmity, though the exact motive is yet to be confirmed.

On the other hand, the irate villagers ransacked the house of the accused this morning.