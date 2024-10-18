Balangir: Police recovered the body of a missing minor boy from the foothills near Jhalialiti village under Lathor police limits in Odisha's Balangir district, today.

The deceased was identified as 11-year-old Somnath Bemal of Jalpankel village.

According to reports, Somnath went out to play on Thursday evening but did not return home. His family, unable to locate him after an extensive search, filed a missing complaint at the Lathor police station. Despite efforts by both the police and villagers, no trace of the child was found overnight.

This morning, locals found Somnath's body at the foothills and informed his family members.

Though the cause of the death was yet to be ascertained, the kin of the deceased alleged that he was murdered for human sacrifice as a pit was dug at the spot.

Lathor police arrived at the scene and initiated a thorough investigation. A scientific team has also been deployed to assist in uncovering the circumstances surrounding the boy's death.