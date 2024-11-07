Puri: A woman, who went missing last evening, was found dead in a pond at Harapada village under Brahmagiri police limits in Odisha's Puri district, today.

The deceased was identified as Ritanjali Guntha, wife of Manas Ranjan Guntha.

The family members of the woman have lodged a complaint with the local police, alleging that she was murdered by her in-laws. They cited that a cloth was wrapped around her neck with a stone attached.

As per reports, marital discord was prevailing between Ritanjali and Manas, who had been married for 25 years. A heated argument erupted between the two on Wednesday evening, after which she went missing.

This morning, some villagers found her body floating in the pond in the backyard of her house.

According to the allegation levelled by her kin, she was murdered and thrown into the pond.

They have filed a complaint against her husband, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and nephew. They further alleged that she was being regularly harassed by her in-laws.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.