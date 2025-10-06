Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, a youth who had been missing for the past three days was found dead near Motto +3 Degree College under Chandbali police limits in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Monday. Police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The deceased has been identified as Alok Bal, son of Prafulla Bal from Nalitagadia village under Utukuda Panchayat in Bhadrak district.

According to reports, some locals spotted a body lying near the private degree college on Monday morning and immediately informed the police. Acting on the information, officials from the Motto police outpost reached the spot and found a mobile phone near the body. The deceased’s identity was confirmed through a document attached to the back of the phone.

Preliminary examination revealed multiple injury marks on the body, reportedly caused by acid burns. The victim’s family alleged that Alok was murdered and that his body was dumped near the college to mislead investigators.

Police suspect that acid may have been poured on certain parts of the body. The Chandbali police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the culprits and uncover the motive behind the gruesome killing.