Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is set to provide disaster management training to the members of Mission Shakti in 14 cyclone-prone districts of the state within one year, said Sumitra Pattanaik, Additional Secretary, Mission Shakti.

This training, under the banner 'Mission Shakti Swayamsiddha', will equip the women with essential skills to respond effectively during cyclones and similar natural disasters.

As many as 50 women from each panchayat in these districts will get the training, totalling 3,922 panchayats involved in the initiative, said Pattanaik.

The Mission Shakti Department has coordinated with the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) to facilitate this training, with an agreement signed to this effect.

According to the department, the training is scheduled to be completed by next year.