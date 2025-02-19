Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly today witnessed uproar by opposition BJD over the State Government's alleged plan to restructure the executive committees of Mission Shakti.

As the House assembled for the day, the BJD legislators rushed to the well of the House holding posters. They resorted to sloganeering and opposed the move of the government.

Amid pandemonium, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House till 4 pm. The BJD MLAs then staged a walkout and later held a dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises.

They opined that there was no necessity to restructure Mission Shakti executive committees, especially when its members have been staging protests in Bhubaneswar, demanding action on their grievances.

“Mission Shakti women do not belong to any political party. They are only dedicated to providing service. The government should extend cooperation and address their concerns instead of imposing unnecessary changes,” said BJD MLA Arun Sahu outside the House.

On the other hand, Congress legislators, led by MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, protested near the Speaker’s podium, raising slogans and demanding justice for women in the state.