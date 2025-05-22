Berhampur: Ending years of wait and overcoming several challenges, open-heart surgery services at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur are now set to become operational.

A major hurdle had been the absence of a trained perfusionist, a critical operator responsible for handling the heart-lung machine during cardiac surgeries. Due to this, patients in need of complex cardiac procedures were forced to seek treatment at expensive private hospitals.

After the issue was brought to the attention of the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), a perfusionist was deputed from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack to the MKCG Hospital. With this development, patients suffering from heart ailments will be able to access surgical care within a week, confirmed Dr. Suchitra Dash, Superintendent of MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

The Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department is housed on the fifth floor of the PMSSY block at the hospital. Built under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, the block is equipped with a modern operation theatre and advanced medical equipment necessary for complex heart surgeries.

The heart-lung machine, which maintains blood circulation in the body during heart surgery, requires expert handling by a perfusionist. Despite having the infrastructure, the absence of such a specialist had stalled surgeries until now.

The state government has now provided essential machines, including the heart-lung machine and blood pressure monitoring systems. With the perfusionist now in place, the CTVS department plans to conduct surgeries for critical heart conditions like septal defects, valve disorders, and coronary artery bypass procedures, said Associate Professor Dr. Sarada Prasanna Sahu, head of the department.

A dedicated team of four doctors and supporting nursing staff has been prepared. Four patients with serious heart conditions have already been identified for the first phase of surgery. As soon as the remaining necessary surgical supplies arrive, open-heart surgeries are expected to begin within seven days.