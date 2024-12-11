Bhubaneswar: MLA Goutam Buddha Das today demanded for implementation of a pension scheme for journalists in Odisha. He raised the matter in the Legislative Assembly during the Zero Hour.

Das proposed that the health insurance for the journalists provided by the state government should extend its coverage to their parents. The existing scheme currently has a coverage of Rs 5 lakh.

He advocated for a pension scheme for the journalists in Odisha, pointing out that 17 other states have already introduced similar provisions.

He urged the government to permit media personnel access to Lok Seva Bhavan. Furthermore, Das recommended the establishment of a Press Academy and the enforcement of the Journalist Protection Act to ensure their safety and security.

The Information and Public Relations Department is under the Chief Minister and he should take the matters into consideration, urged Das.