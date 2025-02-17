Bhubaneswar: A day after the death of a woman after reportedly being hit by a Mo Bus in the Patrapada area of Bhubaneswar, her mother breathed her last today while undergoing treatment.

The deceased was identified as Rajkumari Pradhan. She had sustained critical injuries in the mishap and was being treated at the AIIMS here.

On Friday night, the vehicle hit Nandini Pradhan, her brother Bidyasagar Pradhan, and their mother Rajkumari Pradhan, leaving them grievously injured.

While Nandini succumbed to her injuries, her mother was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Police have arrested the driver of the bus, identified as Prashant Kumar Chhotray. After the accident, Prashant hit several other vehicles when he attempted to escape with the bus.

Irate locals chased and nabbed him, after which they thrashed him and vandalised the vehicle.