Bhubaneswar: Around 30 passengers had a narrow escape when a ‘Mo Bus’ caught fire in Odisha’s Cuttack city today.

The incident took place at Link Road in the Silver City at around 8.15 pm in the evening.

“The Mo Bus caught fire suddenly while crossing the Link Road in the evening. The driver immediately stopped the bus and all the passengers managed to get out of the vehicle safely. However, the bus reduced to the ashes before the arrival of the Fire Brigade personnel,” said a local.

The mishap has left hundreds of vehicles stranded on the Link Road, that connects Badambadi with the National Highway (NH)-16.

“There were around 30 passengers in the bus. The driver stopped the vehicle and alerted the passengers soon after he noticed the fire. Several shopkeepers in the locality closed their shops as the entire bus was engulfed by the flames,” said an eyewitness.