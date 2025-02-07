Cuttack: A speeding Mo Bus hit a vegetable trader in the Khan Nagar area of Odisha’s Cuttack city this morning, leaving him critically injured.

The incident occurred around 6:30 AM when the victim, identified as Bikas Swain, was on his way to Bhubaneswar on a moped, carrying vegetables. The bus reportedly rammed into his two-wheeler, causing severe injuries to his leg and head.

Locals and passersby rushed to his aid and shifted him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving information, Badambadi police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

The Mo Bus service has been in the news for the wrong reasons.

Days ago, tension ran high at Raghunathpur under Nandankanan police limits in Bhubaneswar as a 13-year-old girl was reportedly crushed to death by a Mo Bus.

The girl was riding her bicycle on the road when a speeding Mo Bus hit her from behind and ran over her. The girl died on the spot.