Bhubaneswar: In another accident involving Mo Bus in Odisha capital, a youth was seriously injured after being hit by the city bus near Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

The victim has been identified as Ranjit Behera from Puri district.

According to reports, the youth fell on the ground after a Mo Bus hit him while he was standing in shadow near the Railway Station at Master Canteen. He received serious injuries in his leg.

The victim has been admitted to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

"I was standing in shadow, a few distance from a Mo Bus, as there was sunny morning after alighting from a train. While I was about to recieve a phone call, the Mo Bus suddenly hit me and I was stuck between the wheels," the victim said.

"We (five people of family) came to Bhubaneswar by train from Puri in the morning for a court-related case here. After leaving the railway station, one of my sons went to inquire about an autorickshaw. I was standing near my elder son (Ranjit) and waiting for a vehicle to reach the destination. My son was checking his phone, the Mo Bus hit us. While I fell down, the bus dragged him upto a few miles," said the victim's mother Lalita Behera.

Recently, two persons were killed in Mo Bus' 'reckless driving' at Tomando area in Bhubaneswar.