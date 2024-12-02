Bhubaneswar: Odisha has as many as 47,902 mobile towers out of which 12,605 have 5G coverage, informed Odisha IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling in the Assembly today.

In response to a query by Congress MLA Rama Chandra Kadam, Mahaling said the BJP-led government in Odisha is committed towards expansion of mobile network services and ensuring maximum coverage of villages and inaccessible areas by next year.

Emphasizing on the BJP government's effforts to boost mobile services across the state, specially in inaccessible areas, Mahaling said all unconnected villages will have access to network connectivity by March 2025. He also stressed that all district administrations will have an ADM-led task force to look into all aspects of setting up mobile towers including acquisition of land.

Sharing that currently there are 47,902 mobile towers in the State out which 12,605 are 5G towers, Mahaling said the previous government had not focused much on mobile and internet connectivity but the BJP government is now making concerted efforts to bridge the connectivity gap and make all villages have access to mobile and internet services.