Bhubaneswar: The authorities in Odisha capital here today conducted a civil defence mock drill to evaluate the preparedness for a possible war-like situation amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of terror attack in Pahalgam.

The mock drill was conducted on a stretch between Rajmahal Square and Bapuji Nagar in the city here to make people aware of the safety protocols against any possible airstrike, said Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh.

Security personnel as well as the common people took part in the mock drill that lasted for around 20 minutes. The authorities blew siren and made simulation of an airstrike as part of the exercise. The participants laid on the ground once the siren was blown.

“The common people were given a comprehensive idea regarding a possible airstrike. They were taught the protocols to keep themselves safe in a warlike situation. The mock drill was also done to check the preparedness of the security personnel to rescue the injured person and rush them to hospitals in an emergency situation,” said the Police Commissioner.

Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier asked at least 11 districts in Odisha to conduct the civil defence mock drill on May 7 (today).