Bhubaneswar: The city of Bhubaneswar will soon have a model cowshed worth ₹40 crore to shelter stray cattle roaming across the city. The move aims to make the capital completely free from stray cattle, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra said today.

According to the minister, the government has already identified land for the project and drawn up a comprehensive plan to ensure its smooth implementation. The facility will not only serve as a safe shelter but will also focus on producing various products from cow dung and urine. The government has initiated the necessary processes in this regard.

The minister further said that five cowsheds are under construction in urban areas to remove cattle from busy roads.

Stray cattle often cause road accidents, leading to injuries and fatalities among both people and animals. “The government is sensitive to this issue and is taking concrete steps to address it,” Mohapatra added.