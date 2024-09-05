Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government will set up model schools in every panchayat in the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly today.

Every panchayat will have a model school, whose expenses will be borne by the state government. The model school will be named after Odisha's first education minister Godabarish Mishra, Majhi stated in the House.

Speaking in the House, he criticised the previous government's smart schools under the 5T initiative terming it as a 'failure'.

"The students in 5T schools had no basic Mathematics knowledge. This was a total failure as the education system in 5T schools was below standard. The smart school students after being enrolled in high school were found weak in subjects of lower classes. I had objected to the 5T school system when I was the MLA in the opposition party. However, the previous government had not paid heed to my concern," Majhi said.

He said that with the formation of the BJP government in the state, he as the Chief Minister of Odisha has taken an initiative to establish the model school in every panchayat to boost the school's education.

Total 27,197 teachers will be recruited for the model schools in this fiscal, of which 16, 010 junior teachers will be appointed by three months, he said.