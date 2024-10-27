Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ayushman Bharat Yojana across the country on October 29 while inauguarting a Centre of Excellence (CoE) Ayurvedic hospital and a Central Drug Testing Laboratory in Odisha.

The two projects along with a critical healthcare unit in Bargarh district will be launched on the Ayurveda Day.

State Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling informed that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Ayurvedic and Naturopathy Hospital, the Central Drugs Testing Laboratory and the Bargarh healthcare unit through video conference.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, elder persons aged above 70 will get medical treatment free of cost.

The Ayurvedic and Naturopathy Hospital has been set up in 21 acres area in Jatni whereas the Central Drug Testing Laboratory has come up in Gothapatna.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will also be present at the programme.