Bhubaneswar: The Southwest Monsoon further advanced and covered the entire Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

The Southwest Monsoon has been active over Odisha, the IMD added.

On the other hand, the low-pressure area over Southwest Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards and become more marked over Gangetic West Bengal and the neighbourhood during the next 24 hours, the IMD forecasted.

Under the influence of the system, many districts of Odisha are likely to experience rainfall today.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph and heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, and Jharsuguda, the IMD predicted.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack. Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, and Malkangiri, the agency forecasted.