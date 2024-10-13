Bhubaneswar: The Southwest Monsoon is likely to withdraw from some parts of Odisha during the next 2 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

"Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and some parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 2 days," the IMD said in its bulletin.

The agency further forecasted that a low pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal around 14th October.

"The cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level persists. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal around 14th October," the IMD said.