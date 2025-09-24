Bhubaneswar: The Monsoon Session of the Odisha Assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, a day ahead of the schedule.

Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the Assembly sine die after the government chief whip moved a proposal in this regard in the House.

The government chief whip moved the proposal citing lack of official business and commencement of the Dussehra festivities.

The Monsoon Session of the Odisha Assembly began on September 18 and it was scheduled to conclude on September 25.

As per the schedule, the Assembly was supposed to transact business for seven days during the Session. However, the House transacted business for six days.

Two Bills, including the Odisha Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill-2025, were passed in the Assembly during the Monsoon Session.

It is worth mentioning here that the Congress party had moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP government in Odisha during the Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) had submitted the notice for a no-confidence motion on the first day of the Session on September 18 by citing the alleged failure of the BJP government in addressing the issues of crime against women, farm sector crisis, unemployment and exploitation of Dalits and Adivasi (tribal) people in the state.

However, the notice for a no-trust motion against the BJP government was rejected by the Speaker on September 22.