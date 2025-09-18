Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly is set to begin on Thursday, and the Opposition is ready to lock horns with the state government by raising issues concerning farmers' woes due to the ongoing fertiliser crisis and rising cases of atrocities against women in the state.

The session will commence with obituary references on September 18. On September 19, the House will take up Private Members' Bills, and from September 20 to 25, five days have been designated as official business days.

Earlier, on September 16, an all-party meeting was held ahead of the upcoming session in which Opposition parties assured support for the smooth functioning of the Assembly.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling, senior BJD leader and party whip in the Assembly, Pramila Mallik, Congress CLP leader Rama Chandra Kadam, along with other leaders, participated in the meeting.

Speaker Padhy appealed for active and constructive participation from all members during the session.

"All parties have assured their cooperation in accordance with legislative norms. We expect meaningful discussions on public issues that could lead to impactful outcomes for the people of Odisha," she said.

Urging legislators to uphold decorum and discipline, Padhy added, "I expect all MLAs to express their views thoughtfully, maintain the decorum of the House, and contribute positively to the proceedings."

Speaking to media persons, BJD leader Mallik said the party will give full support for the functioning of the House as per the constitutional provisions.

She also clarified that the Opposition BJD will raise important issues related to the people, including the problems faced by farmers, women, SCs/STs, etc.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahaling, on the other hand, claimed that the state government is fully prepared to discuss any issue raised by the Opposition -- especially those concerning farmers, teachers, students, and women.

He also mentioned that the BJP would highlight the BJD's 24-year tenure, the previous Congress government's track record, as well as the achievements of the BJP-led state government in the last 15 months.

