Bhubaneswar: The Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into some parts of Odisha during the next 2-3 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Chhattisgarh & Odisha, most parts of westcentral & some more parts of North Bay of Bengal and remaining parts Northeastern states and some parts of West Bengal and Sikkim during next 2-3 days," the IMD said.

The agency also said a low-pressure area has formed over the Northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast today.

"Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, a Low Pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 27th May 2025. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height. It is likely to move slowly northwards and become more marked during the next 48 hours," it said.