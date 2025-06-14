Bhubaneswar: Bringing hope to farmers across Odisha, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra announced today the State is likely to receive widespread monsoon rains within the next two to three days.

Mohapatra said a new low-pressure area is developing over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to create favourable conditions for the advancement of the southwest monsoon. “Southern Odisha is already experiencing monsoon showers, and the system is gradually progressing northwards,” he informed.

Highlighting the role of technology in improving weather services, the IMD chief noted weather forecasts at the panchayat level are now accessible at people’s fingertips through the ‘Mausam’ mobile application.

He added the Mission Mausam initiative will be fully operational over the next five years.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be incorporated to enhance the accuracy and timeliness of weather forecasts.

“This will empower the common man by delivering early warnings and real-time updates,” Mohapatra said.

Recently, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was honoured with the United Nations Sasakawa Award 2025 for Disaster Risk Reduction. The theme for this year’s award—“Connecting Science to People: Democratizing Access to Innovation and Technology for Disaster-Resilient Communities”—recognises his groundbreaking work in significantly reducing cyclone-related fatalities across the North Indian Ocean region.

His contributions have had a far-reaching impact, benefiting not only India but also 13 member countries of the WMO/ESCAP Panel bordering the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.