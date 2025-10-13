Bhubaneswar: The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Odisha has commenced, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

Further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the remaining parts of Odisha will take place in the next 2-3 days, the agency added.

"Southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from some parts of Karnataka, some parts of Telangana, most parts of Maharashtra, entire Goa, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Chhattisgarh, remaining parts of Bihar, entire Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim and some parts of Odisha and northeastern states," the IMD said in a bulletin.

"Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the remaining parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Maharashtra and northeast States during the next 2-3 days," the bulletin added.