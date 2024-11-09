Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government hiked the monthly honorarium for Padma Awardees in the State. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took a decision in this regard today.
All the 55 Padma Awardees, who are alive, will receive an honorarium of ₹30,000 on monthly basis following the decision, mentioned a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.
The Government will spend ₹2 crore from the State exchequer due to the decision, the CMO stated.
Earlier, the previous BJD Government in Odisha announced a monthly honorarium of ₹25,000 for the Padma Awardees on March 13 this year.
