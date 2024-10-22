Bhubaneswar: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) directed all the monuments and museums to remain closed during two days from October 24, in view of the Cyclone Dana forecast.

The Superintending Archaeologist of Puri Circle stated in an order the monuments and museums will remain closed on October 24 and 25 to avoid any untoward incident.

The Cyclonic storm Dana is likely to cross the coastal Odisha with a wind speed gusting up to 120 kmph.

As per the forecast track of IMD, the Cyclone Dana may cross the coast around Bhitarkanika and move towards Bhadrak district between Chandbali and Dhamra areas.

The cyclonic storm is likely to cross coasts during the night of October 24 and morning of October 25.

Also read: Cyclone 'Dana' likely to hit Odisha coast between Kendrapara and Bhadrak