Bhubaneswar: The state government may create more blocks by dividing the existing 314 in Odisha.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari has held discussions in this regard with the Panchayati Raj Department.

“I personally think that there should be more blocks in Odisha. I have discussed the issue with the Panchayati Raj department twice,” said the Revenue Minister.

The minister also supported the formation of a commission for creation of new blocks in the state.

“If required, the state government should form a commission for division of the existing blocks and creation of new ones in Odisha,” Pujari said.

The state had 124 blocks in 1958. The number grew to 214 in 1961. At present, Odisha has 314 blocks. The government had last created 10 new blocks in the state in 1984, sources said.

As per the data, some blocks in the state have around 35 to 40 gram panchayats under their jurisdictions while some others have only 15 to 20 gram panchayats.

Badachana block in Jajpur district has 43 gram panchayats under its jurisdiction while Bhograi block in Balasore district, Borigumma and Dasmanthpur in Koraput district, and Mohana block in Gajapati district have 39 gram panchayats each.