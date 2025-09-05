Sambalpur: Heavy inflow of water from the upper catchment areas of the Mahanadi has prompted the authorities of the Hirakud Dam to release more water on Friday morning. Four additional gates were opened, taking the total number of open gates to 20.

According to the dam authorities, out of these 20 gates, 13 are on the left side while seven are on the right side. Water is currently being discharged through all of them to manage the increasing water level in the reservoir.

The development comes as continuous rainfall triggered by a low-pressure area system has raised concerns of a possible rise in the water level of the Mahanadi.

Residents living along the riverbanks and in low-lying regions have been advised to remain alert and keep away from the riverbed. Authorities have urged people to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of life and property.