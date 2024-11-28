Bhubaneswar: As part of a comprehensive strategy for water conservation on the Mahanadi basin, the Odisha Government is going to construct more reservoirs and barrages. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told the Odisha Legislative Assembly today.

In reply to an unstarred question asked by BJD Legislator Aswini Kumar Patra, the Chief Minister said most of the reservoir and barrage projects will come up on tributaries of river Mahanadi.

He added survey and research for some of those projects are going on. For some others, the State Government is holding technical discussions with the central organisations such as the Central Water Commission.

Majhi further said Chief Engineers have been assigned to begin construction work for some of the projects.

In another reply to an unstarred question of BJD MLA Souvik Biswal, the Chief Minister accepted that water flow in river Mahanadi has decreased due to the dams, barrages and anicuts constructed by the Chhattisgarh Government in upper catchment areas.

Following an appeal by the Odisha Government, the matter is under consideration before the Mahanadi Tribunal, Majhi informed.

The Chief Minister told the House the Government has consulted experts to present its concerns and arguments before the Mahanadi Water Tribunal. The Statement Of Claim and relevant documents have been already submitted to the tribunal.