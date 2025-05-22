Bhubaneswar: Over 10,000 drivers of Odisha Yatri app earned more than ₹2 crore in five months, informed the State’s Transport Department.

The Department further stated more and more drivers are getting attracted to Odisha Yatri app as no commission is charged on drivers under the Government-run cab platform.

“The Odisha Yatri app is aimed at neutrality, cleanliness and safety. We are just getting started,” said Usha Padhi, Principal Secretary of Commerce and Transport, and Housing and Urban Development Departments.

The Odisha Yatri app was launched by the Transport Department in January this year.

So far, 1,61,000 people in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have completed their fares through the cab platform. So far, 1.24 lakh users have registered themselves in the capital city alone, while in Cuttack this number is more than 37,000. The highest number of trips were done in Bhubaneswar with earnings of ₹2.5 crore, while in Cuttack earnings were ₹5.90 lakh.

Official sources said over 10.5 lakh people have searched for this app.

The Transport Department plans to expand this cab platform to other districts of Odisha and as well as outside the State.