Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance officials uncovered additional movable and immovable assets belonging to Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, Deputy Commissioner of the State Transport Authority, Cuttack, during house searches.

Per the Vigilance sources, the searches have so far revealed four multi-storeyed buildings, 11 plots, a 14-acre farmhouse, three benami four-wheelers, and one two-wheeler linked to Mohanty. He has also paid ₹1 crore for a four-BHK flat in Bhubaneswar. Additionally, officials seized three gold biscuits (100 grams each), 700 grams of gold ornaments, and ₹15 lakh in cash.

The unearthed properties include:

A triple-storeyed residential building (2,400 sq. ft.) at Maitri Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

A five-storeyed under-construction building at Govindaprasad, Khordha.

A four-BHK flat (T-1-9-C) at 9 Boulevard, Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar, jointly owned by Mohanty and his spouse.

A triple-storeyed under-construction building (7,500 sq. ft.) at Balukhand, Puri, suspected to be benami.

A house at his native village, Tangi, Khordha, and a 14.78-decimal farmhouse at Kusupal, Nayagarh.

11 high-value plots in Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Ranapur, and Nayagarh, along with an 11.08-decimal agricultural land at Kusupal, Ranpur

Details of 11 Plots:

Bharatpur, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar: 0.054 decimal

Patia, Bhubaneswar: 0.987 decimal

Tangi, Khordha: 0.43 decimal

Various plots totaling 0.176 decimal in Govindaprasad, Khordha

Three plots totaling 2.00 decimals in Kusupal, Ranpur

The Vigilance's Technical Wing is assessing the valuation of these properties, while investigations continue into his bank deposits, postal savings, insurance policies, and other investments.