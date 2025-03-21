Bhubaneswar: Schools across Odisha began morning classes from today as part of the state government's measures to combat the prevailing heatwave conditions.

As per the revised schedule, students from Classes I to XII in both government and private schools will now attend classes from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM to minimize exposure to extreme heat.

The School and Mass Education Department has instructed district collectors to monitor weather conditions and make necessary adjustments if required.

Secretary Shalini Pandit has also directed school authorities to ensure an adequate supply of drinking water and repair tube wells where needed.

To safeguard students from heat-related illnesses, outdoor activities have been restricted, and schools have been asked to stock ORS packets for emergency use. Parents have been urged to send children with water bottles, with awareness programs being conducted to emphasize the importance of hydration.

Additionally, school authorities will educate students on heatwave safety measures during school hours to help them stay protected from extreme temperatures.