Bhubaneswar: Schools across Odisha will hold morning classes from April 2 in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions in the state.

This was revealed by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today.

Yesterday, the state government had revised the working hours of Anganwadi Centres due to the heatwave conditions in the state.

The government had asked Anganwadi Centres to function from 7 am to 9 am. In case of extreme heatwave conditions, the Anganwadi Centres may suspend classes and the authorities will take steps for home delivery of food supplements meant for the kids.

Similarly, the state government has issued a set of guidelines for workers. As per the guidelines, the workers will not be engaged in any physical work from 11 am to 3 pm. Any violation in this regard will invite stern action against the employers, said the state government.

The government has asked the officials concerned to take steps to open drinking water kiosks in both rural and urban areas of the state.

Besides, the government has instructed the the power distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in this summer.

“There will be no power cuts from 11 am to 3 pm. Besides, the discoms have been asked ensure steady power supply at night,” said the state government.

Notably, most of the districts in Odisha have been witnessing heatwave conditions for last several days. The maximum temperature has crossed 40 Degree Celsius at many places in the state.

As per reports, western Odisha towns like Boudh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Sambalpur were among the hottest places in the country recently.