Bhadrak: The skeletal remains of an elderly woman and her daughter have been found at Panchagheria village under Nayakanidihi police limits in Odisha's Bhadrak district.

The deceased were identified as Jamuna Nayak and her daughter Kousalya Nayak. The two had gone missing on September 27.

It is being suspected that Kousalya's husband, Gurupad Gahana, killed them and buried their bodies in a canal near the village.

The matter came to light when villagers spotted street dogs feeding on the skeletal remains. Following a police investigation, a human skull, teeth, bones, and other decomposed body parts were found at the site.

The police have detained Gurupad Gahana and his brother, Nirapad Gahana, who is suspected of assisting in the burial.

Shockingly, after allegedly committing the crime, the two brothers had lodged a missing complaint with the police in an attempt to mislead the cops.

Further probe by the police was underway.