Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Thursday arrested a man, who ironically posed as a motivational speaker, on charges of burglary in Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Singh. He ran an online channel titled “Change Your Life” where he delivered motivational talks urging people to stay away from crime. However, police said that while Singh inspired others in daytime, he turned to criminal activities in night hours.

“During the day he projected himself as a motivational speaker, but at night he was involved in burglaries,” said Suresh Dev Datta Singh, Commissioner of Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate.

Over 10 criminal cases have already been registered against Singh in different police stations across Bhubaneswar. On August 14, he allegedly looted 200 grams of gold jewellery from the Bharatpur area.

Police recovered 200 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 1 lakh in cash from his possession following his arrest.