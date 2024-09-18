Bhubaneswar: In the wake of jump in Monkeypox cases in several countries, the Odisha Government issued a set of guidelines for public health actions at the Point of Entries (PoEs).

In a letter to health officials, the Director of the Biju Patnaik International Airport and the Port Heath Officer of the Paradeep Port, the State Government stated there is a need to strengthen surveillance activities, preparedness and response against Monkeypox disease.

The Government asked the authorities to take adequate precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease and be vigilant for persons having history of travel to the affected countries in last 21 days and complaining of rash, fever with other symptoms.

The letter stated international travellers health desk at airports and seaports or with crew coming from the affected countries or passengers at land borders at point of entries to be kept as high suspicion passengers.

All suspected case identified at the Point of Entry to be isolated at transit isolation facilities and information to be shared immediately with State or District Surveillance Officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

The suspect to be transferred to the isolation facility at the identified or designated referral hospital by the State or District IDSP team in designated ambulance. Laboratory samples will be sent to the identified labs at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar from the referral hospitals.

In case of suspect case is lab confirmed, the point of entries will keep the list of contacts and share it immediately with the State and District IDSP team.

The self-reporting format for suspect cases will be shared to the nodal officer of referral hospitals, APHO/PHO of the respective PoE.

All airports, seaport and landport operators will provide all necessary assistance to the APHO/PHO in managing this PHEIC.

The second Monkeypox case in the country was detected in Kerala today.