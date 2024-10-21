Bhubaneswar: In view of possible heavy rainfall and cyclone in Odisha, the state government rescheduled the annual terracotta exhibition 'Mruttika-2024' to October 25.

As per a release by the I&PR Department, Mruttika-2024 will be organised at IDCO Exhibition Ground at Unit-III from October 25 to 30.

Earlier, the terracotta exhibition was scheduled from October 22 to 29 for Deepavali Festival.

As the state is bracing for a cyclone, the government decided to reschedule the programme to October 25 from October 22.

As per the IMD's latest forecast, the possible cyclone 'Dana' is likely to hit between Puri and Sagar Island during October 24 night and October 25 early morning as a severe cyclonic storm.