Bhubaneswar: Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has been re-employed as the Director General (DG) of India Meteorological Department (IMD) for two years.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has issued a notification in this regard.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved a proposal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences for re-employment of Mohapatra as the Director General (DG) of Meteorology in the IMD on contractual basis for a period of two years beyond his superannuation on August 31 this year or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Mohapatra, a native of Odisha, is known as the ‘Cyclone Man of India’.

He has played a key role in making weather forecasting more accessible and actionable for vulnerable communities.

His efforts have helped save countless lives and reduce the impact of natural disasters through timely and science-based alerts.